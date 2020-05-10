OLYMPIA — As demonstrators of Washington's stay-at-home order to slow the new coronavirus converged Saturday on the Capitol campus to again protest the restrictions, opposition has taken a darker turn online.
Two Facebook pages during the past week posted names, emails and phone numbers of state residents who had complained to the state about businesses allegedly violating Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order. Some of the complainants say the Facebook posts have generated threats of violence and harassment against them.
One group publicizing the names, the Washington Three Percenters, has promoted the stay-at-home protests, and one of its leaders spoke at Saturday's demonstration.
On its Facebook page, the far-right group of self-described "God fearing Patriots," had this message: "Want to snitch on your neighbor? Don't expect to hide behind you (sic) computer screen." With the message, the group provided a link to a spreadsheet containing the names and contact information of people who made reports to the state.
Gathering in defiance of the stay-at-home order and against the guidance of state and federal public health officials, Saturday's rally drew roughly 1,500 people, according to the Washington State Patrol. That was fewer than the more than 2,000 who attended a similar protest last month.
The demonstration came as state health officials reported a total of 16,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 931 fatalities. Nationwide, more than 77,000 people have died of the virus.
Recently, Washington has seen a key measure — the transmission rate of COVID-19 — get slightly worse, according to numbers from the Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM).
IDM data has shown that the projected infection rate — an estimate of how many people one person with the virus goes on to infect — has risen slightly. It has increased in Western Washington and within King County, as well as in Eastern Washington, according to the data.
The personal contact information posted online of people who had reported businesses potentially violating coronavirus restrictions — which has led to threats against some — was likely obtained through public-records requests to the state, according to Chelsea Hodgson, spokeswoman for the Washington Joint Information Center, which is helping coordinate the state's pandemic response.
"Several individuals made public disclosure requests for the complaints that have been filed to date," Hodgson wrote in an email. "This list was likely generated and shared by one of those individuals."
Hodgson said the state has taken steps to make clear on the web form that complaints are subject to public release. "Individuals may also submit a complaint anonymously," she added.
A woman on the list shared by the Washington Three Percenters said she quickly got threatening emails and phone messages. The woman, who lives in King County and asked not to be identified because of threats to her safety, had reported a business she said she believed was operating improperly despite Inslee's stay-home order.
She sent The Seattle Times a voice message that she said was left on her phone. A man says, "You got 48 hours to get the [expletive] out of Washington, or I am coming for you, and your loved ones." Another caller, a woman, left a voice message, telling her "I hope you choke on the [expletive] virus."
The woman said she had been unaware her contact information would be disclosed. "Of course I would never have submitted a complaint with the state had I known my personal information would be given to people who would use it to attack me. I was just trying to be a good citizen," she said in an email. She added that the FBI has contacted her about the threats.
Another person told of receiving "harassing text messages, spam text messages, harassing emails." That person added, "I'm disappointed the state did not do a better job of protecting our privacy and for not making it clear that our private information will become public if we submit a report."
Matt Marshall, a leader with the Washington Three Percenters, defended the Facebook post, saying the information was public record and had already been posted online when the group shared it.
Due to the stay-at-home order, "We have enough business owners that are going under, and they want their constitutional right to face their accuser," Marshall said in an interview at Saturday's rally.
Marshall said he didn't condone threats, but if people are going to make allegations about businesses to the state, "they need to stand behind their word."