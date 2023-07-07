SRX HOMELESS CAMP 3 (copy)

Tents cover the ground in a homeless camp near Interstate 90 in Spokane in February 2022.

 The Spokesman-Review/Dan Pelle

Before a full crowd at the Spokane Convention Center, a trio of community leaders offered a bold goal: reduce homelessness in Spokane by 40% within two years.

That’s the outcome Gavin Cooley, Rick Romero and Theresa Sanders believe the region can achieve if communities go all in on a plan to establish a regional authority to address homelessness, similar to the approach Seattle and King County have taken.



