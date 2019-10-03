SPOKANE — Spokane's struggle with homelessness has, indirectly, reached the Supreme Court.
As the city of Boise waits to hear if the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on limits imposed on the enforcement of homeless camping laws, Spokane and Spokane Valley have entered the debate.
Spokane and Spokane Valley's own efforts to enforce laws against public camping are chronicled in a brief, filed last week on behalf of a number of organizations and in support of Boise's quest to overturn a federal appeals court ruling issued in 2018.
"Our goal was to have a greater impact by working together on this," said Marlene Feist, a city spokesperson.
Boise has appealed a U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling issued in the case of Martin v. Boise, which found the city's enforcement of laws against camping on public property amounted to cruel and unusual punishment and violated the constitution.
The 2018 ruling set a standard that cities cannot enforce rules against camping or lying on sidewalks if they do not first provide adequate shelter for those who can't afford or provide their own.
"As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter," the decision authored by Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon stated.
Boise appealed the decision in August to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has yet to decide whether to take up the case. The decision's effects have been felt by cities throughout the West that are grappling with homelessness.
Spokane is one of dozens of individuals, cities and organizations to voice its opinion to the Supreme Court through an "amicus curiae," or "friend of the court," brief.
Spokane is the first of four cities cited in a brief filed by the National League of Cities, Washington State Association of Municipal Attorneys, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and several other organizations.
The groups argue that the decision takes away a tool in cities' multifaceted approach to mitigate the effects of homelessness. The Martin decision fails to define what it means by "adequate" or "sufficient" shelter, the brief states, nor does it make clear how cities can practically keep a daily count of their homeless populations.
"Providing sufficient beds to comply with Martin could hijack municipal budgets well beyond what is appropriate in light of other municipal responsibilities," the brief states. "But if local governments do not comply, they may be left with encampments that are beyond their reach."
In Spokane, the brief contends that the Martin decision has inhibited the city's ability to use Community Court to connect homeless people with social services by limiting the city's ability to issue criminal citations.
It also argues the decision has hampered Spokane's ability to enforce its laws against camping on public property. The city spent about $100,000 to clean up homeless camps, of which about 500 were reported last year.
"At one encampment along the Spokane River, city staff recently found a garbage pit fifteen feet across and four feet deep, containing multiple five-gallon buckets filled with human feces," the brief notes.
Feist said the city reviewed and provided comment on the brief, including "information on how we use enforcement of sit-and-lie to direct people to services, particularly through community court."
The Spokane City Council was not informed the city was participating in the brief, according to Council President Ben Stuckart.
Councilman Breean Beggs noted that the city's laws against camping on public land and sitting or lying on downtown sidewalks during the daytime predate the Martin v. Boise decision and adhere to its standards.
"Even if Martin goes away, our camping code says you can't arrest people for camping if there's no shelter. That preexists Martin," Beggs said.
City officials have repeatedly said the laws comply with the Martin decision as written, because they make exceptions when the city does not have adequate shelter capacity.
"However, the decision injects a number of uncertainties into the interpretation of enforcement. We want clearer direction from the courts," Feist said.