SPOKANE — Spokane could be getting a new tallest building, besting the 38-year record held by the Bank of America Financial Center.
Plans filed with the city Thursday describe a 22-story residential building on the north bank of the Spokane River.
The high-rise tower is part of developer Larry Stone's The Falls project.
While it's unclear how tall the building will be, its 22 floors top the 20 stories in downtown's Bank of America building, which was built in 1981 and is 288 feet tall.
Earlier plans filed with the city indicated the project would have three towers, a public plaza and new views of the upper Spokane Falls when complete.
The plans filed this week by Stone reveal new information about Stone's project and only include one tower. It is unclear if more towers will be built.
Stone, who would not comment for this article, has kept quiet about the plans. L.B. Stone Properties also did not return inquiries for comment.
A description of the plans provided by the city show a building with 124 residential units on 22 floors. Three additional stories will be below ground. The ground floor will have a 9,200-square-foot shell for either retail business or a restaurant. The city did not make the documents publicly available.
Initial reporting and earlier plans described the towers as being 13 stories tall, containing hotel rooms, apartments, condos, office and retail spaces and underground parking.
Stone also talked about the project in September. At the time, he pegged the budget for the first tower at $70 million and said the first tower would include 101 rental units, 23 condominiums and a floor dedicated to restaurants.
"No one's ever built anything remotely like this in Spokane before," Stone said at the time, noting that the first tower will be under construction in Spring 2020.
In 2017, plans for the development were first revealed, showing a $60 million project, called The Falls. Stone purchased the property for $3.2 million in November 2010 through his company, Falls LLC.
Earlier this year, the former YWCA building was demolished to make way for the project.