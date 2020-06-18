SPOKANE — Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz declined a request from the Spokane County Commissioners to start the process of moving Spokane County into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.
Commissioners argued in a letter to Lutz that the county is prepared to move forward from Phase 2 and reopen its economy more fully, citing a local hospital capacity that can handle a surge in cases, contact tracing they say is sufficient and a ready supply of free personal protective equipment for businesses.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward supported the commissioners' letter, which she did not sign.
Spokane County Commissioner Al French said businesses have shown they will take precautions, that appropriate safety measures are in place and that commissioners are responding to what the community wants.
"There is some community spread right now, but the key, though, is the community prepared to be able to respond to it? And I think we clearly demonstrated that we are," French said. "We are never going to get to where we have zero cases, that will never happen, but the question is, Are you prepared to respond to the cases you have? I think we've done that."
Lutz expressed his disagreement in a statement issued Wednesday, and the county cannot move ahead without his approval and that of the state Board of Health.
"I, along with the county's Board of Health, share our community's desire to move forward, to further open businesses and to bring life closer to normal. But, at the same time, we have to show patience, resiliency and mindfulness by remaining steady," his statement read.
Community buy-in
Since the county moved into Phase 2 over Memorial Day weekend, more than 425 new cases have been identified.
While new cases were expected to accompany reopening, Lutz is concerned about how these new cases appear to have been contracted.
Case numbers initially spiked due to isolated outbreaks, but there is increasing evidence of community spread, meaning new cases are not always easily traced to an outbreak or another confirmed case of COVID-19.
Lutz said health workers are now seeing cases with just a few clusters, which is "very different than where we were a few weeks ago, when we were seeing outbreaks."
Modelers and health officials say mask wearing, hand-washing and physical distancing are key to bringing case counts down, and Lutz said local buy-in will help the county move forward.
"If people at the community level are not willing to support this communitywide effort, it will be challenging to get in front of it and move forward," Lutz told reporters Wednesday.
Lutz said he wants to see a couple of weeks of improvement, such as lower case counts and fewer hospitalizations before moving ahead.
"We're not there yet and unless people really hearken to the message, and I know it's a tiring message, we're not going anywhere, unless we start to see improvements in our overall disease picture across the county," he said.
Members of the Health District board, which would ultimately have to vote on whatever formal recommendation Lutz makes about reopening, largely expressed support for his decision.
Betsy Wilkerson and Karen Stratton, who both sit on the Board of Health and are both Spokane City Council members, backed Lutz on Wednesday.
"We are seeing more cases of COVID in the community. We have to be smart and safe and trust the experts," Stratton said in a text message. "Dr. Lutz is the expert in this area."
'Covering their bases'
County Commissioner Josh Kerns said the commissioners are "trying to cover their bases" and that the letter was a way to get the process of moving to Phase 3 started. He also noted it was up to Lutz to make a decision based on his professional experience.
"This is an open line of communication to make sure that not only the health officer, but the public knows that this is where we're at," he said. " ... We're ready to do this, and we're letting Dr. Lutz know here's our official request."
Although she has no direct authority in this situation, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward endorses the request to move into Phase 3, according to city spokesman Brian Coddington.
For Woodward, it's a notable divergence from Lutz's guidance, which she has until now advocated the city follow.
Coddington said Woodward will continue to look to Lutz and engage in dialogue regarding the county's approach to reopening.
Even if it fails to meet the state's many criteria for reopening, the county has met its goal to expand contact tracing and testing, Coddington said. He also said increased testing of asymptomatic people has led to recent spikes in new cases.
"There's a good narrative around why we have increased cases," Coddington said.
On Wednesday, when asked about modifying the state's criteria for moving ahead, Lutz did not support the idea.
"I would not support any loosening of those criteria whatsoever going forward, because I think it would only serve to make our situation worse," he said.