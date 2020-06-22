SPOKANE — As Spokane County approaches the 1,000 COVID-19 cases mark, community spread of the virus is deepening and worrying health care officials who have been trying to corral the highly contagious disease.
“We are seeing that close to 40% of our cases are not epi-linked, meaning they are community spread,” Kelli Hawkins, public information officer at the health district, said on Monday. “So we need to be vigilant about wearing our masks out in public and staying physically distant and staying home when we’re sick.”
Spokane County has had 998 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with 40 new cases confirmed over the weekend. So far, 53% of those who have had the virus have recovered.
Community spread makes efforts to “box in” the virus challenging because epidemiologists cannot identify the source of infection for these cases. The majority of cases in the community continue to have epidemiological connections, meaning they are connected to another known positive case or an outbreak associated with a worksite or crowd setting.
The Spokane Regional Health District continues to build up its contact tracing forces with volunteers trained by Eastern Washington University public health faculty. Soon, volunteers and health district staff together will make up a team of about 70 people.
Each confirmed case reported to the health district by the state leads to an investigation, usually opened by a health district staff member or epidemiologist, who will conduct the initial case interview. From there, close contacts of a confirmed case are called and asked to isolate for up to two weeks, monitor symptoms and potentially get tested, too. Contact tracing efforts have kept health district staff incredibly busy in recent weeks.
Last week, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz worried hospitalizations could increase. That’s among the reasons he balked at the push to move the country to Phase 3 of the reopening plan. Hospitals agreed with Lutz over the weekend.
“While we have capacity at our hospitals, we do not support starting the process to move into Phase 3 reopening because it has the potential to put undue stress on our health care system and put a greater number of individuals at risk,” a statement from Providence Health Care said.