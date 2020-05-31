SPOKANE — A peaceful protest that drew thousands of people to downtown Spokane on Sunday later erupted into looting, violence and confrontations with police who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.
The unrest followed a day of peaceful protests that drew thousands of people. They marched through downtown Spokane on Sunday in a show of anger, strength and unity following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward issued an immediate curfew for downtown that lasted through 5 a.m. Monday in the downtown core.
And Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked for the assistance of the Washington National Guard.
"By tomorrow morning, our men and women in uniform will have been on their feet for almost 24 hours, so we needed resources," County Commissioner Al French said Sunday after asking Gov. Jay Inslee to activate 200 members of the National Guard.
Police first fired tear gas after an initial looting incident at the Nike Factory Store downtown. Police later used rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs to disperse crowds congregating at Riverside Avenue and Howard Street, just east of the bus depot.
While the vast majority of protesters downtown remained peaceful, at multiple police barricades a handful of protesters pitched rocks and other small objects — including spent tear gas canisters — at the officers who stood roughly a block away. Some also spray-painted graffiti on downtown storefronts.
As it got later, small groups of people who appeared to be far-right militia members roamed the protest zone openly carrying firearms. Additionally, a handful of black-clad agitators smashed the windows of the former Observatory bar building at First Avenue and Howard Street and caused property damage to many other downtown businesses — but they were quickly confronted each time, sometimes with violence, by larger groups of protesters upset with the destruction and looting. One man was beaten by several others about one block from the Observatory for allegedly causing damage.
The protest shifts
The spark that turned the protest into violent confrontations was the looting of the Nike store on Main Avenue early Sunday evening.
A group had broken into the store and were running out of the store with stolen items. But other protesters linked arms to try and prevent more looting. Some took items out of looters' hands and threw them back into the store through the crushed windows. When police arrived at the chaotic scene, they used tear gas to clear the area.
Protesters scattered, some around a corner. There, half a block away from police, Owen Ennis, a black Spokane resident, knelt down and raised his hands in the air. Other protesters did the same as SWAT officers approached them slowly.
These protesters who escaped the first round of tear gas shouted "hands up, don't shoot," seconds before police launched canisters of the gas for the second time.
"They don't care about black lives, they don't give a damn about nobody but themselves," Ennis said, having just caught a whiff of the tear gas.
Protesters who weren't struck ran up to pour saline in others' burning eyes.
Elected leaders respond
Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson, the only black member of the Spokane City Council, questioned whether the protest warranted the use of rubber bullets and tear gas. She expects council members to raise a number of issues with police department leaders on Monday.
"It seems pretty heavy handed. It's a crowd, but it's not like 500 people. I'm challenged by the show of force of the amount of people down there," Wilkerson said.
Police did not assist with traffic as people marched down city streets, said Wilkerson, who participated in the protest on Sunday.
"I was concerned. Why couldn't there have been a police presence to help with traffic? We were walking across the Monroe Street Bridge and cars were still coming down Spokane Falls Boulevard. It was crazy-making," Wilkerson said.
In a video statement last week, Wilkerson pleaded with the community to "come together." That did not happen on Sunday, she said.
"There's enough blame to go around, but this is my question to the people who marched today — and I am glad they acknowledged George (Floyd) and what his family is going through — What are they going to do tomorrow? You can march, but are you going to show up, are you going to commit, are you going to make change, or are you just going to be upset today and forget about it tomorrow? That's what has historically happened. What will be different?"