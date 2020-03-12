SPOKANE — The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick committee made the decision Wednesday night to cancel the annual St. Patrick's Day parade planned for this Saturday due to concerns about the coronavirus, said Kevin Cotter, the group's president.
"Based on the announcement by the governor, (Spokane mayor) Nadine Woodward and health officials, we took it that we should follow their recommendations and their directions, and limit the number of people that are gathered together, so we decided to cancel the parade," Cotter said. "We decided it was the best interest for our community."
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Woodward were among a number of officials nationwide who called for people to reconsider plans to assemble in large groups as the contagious coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide.
Cotter noted that St. Patrick's Day parades across the country have been canceled, but the decision was tough.
This would have been the parade's 42nd year, and it's never been canceled before.