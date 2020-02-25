OLYMPIA — An emergency bill to legalize sports wagering within Washington state's Native American tribal casinos is now effectively one step from a full Senate vote on sending it to the governor's office.
The Senate's labor and commerce committee on Monday voted 5-2 to send EHB-2638 onward to a fiscal review, which is expected to pass within a week and be forwarded to a full Senate floor vote before the March 12 end of the current legislative session. If the bill passes a full Senate vote — after it passed in the House in a nighttime vote Feb. 13 — it will move to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for a signature.
Committee Chair Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, cited the potential for gambling addiction and "threat of corruption" as a reason to support the bill and limit sports gambling to within tribal casino confines.
"I think it's very wise of us to take a small first step in moving forward with the ability to have sports gambling," Keiser told her committee moments before the bill was forwarded to a Senate ways and means committee for final review ahead of any full floor vote.
But not all are in favor of the legislation, with some objecting to its emergency status and the urgency with which they say tribes are about to receive a sports betting monopoly that isn't taxed.
The emergency clause added ahead of the bill passing in the House on Feb. 13 blocks it from any statewide referendum — which requires a 60% supermajority to pass gambling measures.
"I think that the state could use the infusion of revenue," Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, said in response to Keiser's comments. "I think also what's good for the goose is good for the gander. If in fact you think there are social ills involved with gambling, why in the world would you let the tribes do it and not everybody else?"
Walsh said the bill is "terrible" and "extremely counterintuitive to the goals we're trying to reach for equity and fairness in this state."
In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law banning sports betting in all but a few states. That now has numerous states charting their own legislative course, including Washington state, where most gambling already is limited to tribal casinos.
At stake is a slice of what the American Gaming Association trade group describes as a $150 billion annual sports gambling black market nationwide. The group argues Washington could generate $50 million in annual tax revenue from legalized sports betting beyond state tribes.
The current legislation would limit any mobile betting — a Class C felony here — to within the tribal casino confines.
"Most Washingtonians do not want to see gambling in every community and on all of our devices," Puyallup tribe chairman David Bean said during a public testimony session ahead of the vote Monday.
"Washington tribes have deep experience of over three decades of strong regulation and overseeing gaming responsibly," Bean said. "We are trusted partners with the state in terms of effectively regulating gaming in a safe and controlled manner."
But officials from Nevada-based Maverick Gaming LLC and other gambling interests argued tribes should not gain exclusivity without a more thorough exploration of the issue. Over the past year, Maverick has bought up 19 of the state's 44 smaller card-room casinos — where only limited card-game gambling can occur — and wants sports gambling extended to those venues.
"We ... cannot fathom why there needs to be a monopoly provided on a system to bet on sports and that it constitutes an 'emergency,' " Maverick Gaming lobbyist Vicki Christopherson testified.
Christopherson said the suggestion only tribes can effectively oversee sports gambling is "frankly insulting and not true" considering card rooms have been government-licensed, vetted and regulated for more than 20 years. She added it's untrue the company wants sports betting "everywhere" through controversial mobile-gaming — which critics contend puts minors at greater risk of gambling addiction.
"We support prohibiting mobile gaming and would pledge not to pursue mobile gaming in the future if that is necessary," she said. "What we are asking for is to be included. To have the economic opportunity that is being afforded by sports betting."