LONGVIEW — The days of tomahawk chops and pregame powwows in public schools may soon go the way of the buffalo on the prairies.
A renewed effort to limit the use of Native American mascots is being led by Rep. Debra Lekanoff, a First Nations member from the state's 40th District (mostly the San Juan Islands). Lekanoff's ancestry traces to the Tlingit and Aleut tribes of Alaska, and the issue has long struck a nerve with her personally.
Lekanoff said she finds the practice of stereotypical chants, war whoops, costumed mascots and regionally incorrect Native American imagery to be both harmful to people and an impediment to improved relationships between sovereign nations.
She's drafting a bill that would require schools to obtain express permission and guidance from area tribes or do away with the controversial nicknames entirely.
"We're trying to remind Americans that they are Native American people. They are not animals. They are not symbols. They are not something to be used in a disrespectful way," Lekanoff explained in an interview with The Daily News.
Currently there are approximately 31 schools that use Native American nicknames or imagery in Washington. The closest to Wenatchee is Moses Lake High School, which uses the Chiefs mascot. Lekanoff plans to introduce the bill in the next legislative session, and if passed, it will likely put state funding in jeopardy for schools that don't meet the requirements.
Lekanoff used the perspective of a Native American toddler attending a game featuring a Native American mascot. She implored the public to consider what that experience is like for a child trying to figure out how they fit into the world around them.
"The little 3-year-old sees a Native American dressed as a cartoon character and being tackled or playfully attacked by other mascots," Lekanoff said. "How do you want that little girl sitting on the bleachers to see herself? Is she equal to the person next to her?"
This is far from the first time that the issue has been addressed bureaucratically. In 2016, a bill was introduced in the Washington state senate that singled out the name "Redskins" as unacceptable for public school mascots and sports teams. That bill did not make it out of committee.
In Oregon, the Board of Education acted in 2015 to drastically limit the use of Native American mascots by public schools. That measure required that schools change their nicknames unless they were able to obtain permission from local tribes while also incorporating a more complete curriculum for tribal history. In the aftermath of that directive, 16 schools in Oregon changed their mascot immediately.
A similar directive applies to the NCAA. The holdovers from a bygone era are now limited to schools like the Florida State Seminoles, the Utah Utes and the University of Illinois Fightin' Illini, which have all reached cooperative agreements with those respective tribes.
Efforts to eliminate the mascots in Washington have not been limited to the legislature. In 1993 the Washington State Board of Education passed a non-binding resolution that urged schools to discontinue the use of Native American mascots. A similar resolution was passed in 2012 which resulted in several schools voluntarily changing their mascots, but the vast majority of schools using Native American nicknames and imagery elected to stay the course.
"The tribes have been a part of this conversation in Washington state as we've addressed this issue for many years," Lekanoff said. "It's 2020, and we're still here saying, hey, we're still trying to do the right thing."
Lekanoff acknowledges that many schools and communities believe they are somehow honoring Native Americans by using them as mascots. That's why dialogue between the public institutions and the tribes is paramount to her draft legislation. She also knows that there are numerous factors to consider when determining the legitimacy of those claims.
For instance, Lekanoff has noted that tribal sovereignty should be respected when it comes to tribal schools that use Native American mascots and imagery.
Likewise, she used Bellingham High School as an example of how to make a successful pivot as an institution. Known as the Red Raiders, Bellingham High asked the nearby Lummi Nation for guidance in 2000 and subsequently changed their chosen imagery from a feathered war bonnet to a bird of prey.
"It's just to remind and provide a pathway for districts who are funded by the state of Washington to consult and work with tribes in their area," Lekanoff said.
Lekanoff admits that change is often unpopular and knows that it can be difficult to rally support for changing traditions in tight-knit communities.
"Sometimes it can be hard to do the right thing. It can be difficult, but it's the next generation that will benefit," Lekanoff said.
She also realizes that some schools genuinely feel they are honoring Native Americans. Still, she believes that the landscape of competitive sports frequently lends itself to offensive misappropriation, even if it's by a rival school.
"Kill the Braves, or kill the Chieftains. Those types of language and words being used, it really doesn't portray a good imagery of a mascot. It's teaching these little ones from the next generation that this is who Native Americans are."
Nisqually Tribal Council member,Willie Frank II is on the record as standing in steadfast opposition to trivializing First Nations people by turning them into mascots.
"One of the most degrading things for us as Native people is to see a non-Native running around in our regalia with their face painted and they're war whooping or they're chanting," Willie Frank III has said. "That's tough to see."