PASCO — A ruling by the state has Pasco scrapping plans to replace an aging elementary school and Richland not sure how it will pay for a new school.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has decided those districts have enough space in their elementary and middle schools to last them a few years.
But Tri-City school officials contend the state's old formula doesn't take into account more all-day kindergarten classes, reduced class sizes for K-3 children and more space for special education.
The decision holds back millions of dollars the two districts expected for the new school projects.
That included plans to tear down and rebuild Edwin Markham Elementary in Pasco and the money Richland was going to use to replace Badger Mountain Elementary.
The projections are part of the annual School Construction Assistance Program, more commonly known as state matching money.
Each year, state officials predict how many new students will enroll and compare it to how much classroom space a district already has.
The program provides a significant amount for new buildings and major renovations. For example, about $15 million of the $27.3 million price tag for the recently finished Three Rivers Elementary School in Pasco was state money.
Now, state officials say they won't revisit the issue until next year.
Richland officials have been talking with legislators about the need to update the state funding formula, said Rick Jansons, president of the Richland School Board. The state assumes each elementary student needs 90 square feet of space.
State officials include gyms, cafeterias and administration offices in their calculations.
But Richland Superintendent Rick Schulte said that number hasn't been updated for a long time. In the meantime, the state saddled districts with needing more space.
"The district has built more classrooms to allow for full-day kindergarten and for reduced class sizes in grades K-3," Schulte explained to his board. "We have built more classrooms for special education. ... We have built schools that have both a gym and a cafeteria, rather than expecting one room to serve both purposes."
While some legislators have tried to increase the formula to 120 square feet per student, it hasn't made it into law.
As a result, the district built larger schools than what the state anticipated when they came up with the formula, Schulte said.
The move left both Richland and Pasco switching plans as they look at construction projects.