OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers made national headlines when they promised to use a new business tax to make tuition at public colleges significantly more affordable — or free — for students across the state, starting in the 2020-21 school year.
But now, after 31,000 students have submitted financial-aid forms, lawmakers and government officials are questioning whether the tax raises enough money to keep their promise.
The bottom line: Without changes to the law, the government could be several million dollars short of meeting its promise each school year. The state didn’t take into account how students would use the Washington College Grant, and overlooked issues with collection of the tax.
State Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said last year’s law “didn’t have a lot of time for development, either on the policy side or the funding side.”
The premise of last year’s college-affordability legislation, which came as Gov. Jay Inslee campaigned for president, was to guarantee financial aid for anyone who qualified. It replaced the State Need Grant, which was already considered one of the nation’s most generous financial-aid programs, but ran out of money every year. The new grant program ends the state’s financial-aid waitlists.
Next school year is the first time students are eligible for the benefit, which was created through last year’s Workforce Education Investment Act. The move drew national fanfare for promising to pay full tuition and fees for students from families who make less than $50,000 a year — and partial tuition for families who make up to the state’s median income, which is about $92,000 for a family of four.
Officials planned to pay for the grants through a surcharge on roughly 82,000 businesses that rely on college-educated workers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, and also consulting firms, engineering companies and other businesses.
The law included a description of the types of businesses subject to the surcharge, but according to the agency tasked with collecting the tax, the language is so complex that it anticipates trouble with getting companies to pay. So far, some smaller businesses, such as doctor’s offices, have requested an exemption.
“We have concerns that we will be able to collect this,” said Mikhail Carpenter, a spokesperson for the Department of Revenue.