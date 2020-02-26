KENNEWICK — A statewide police organization called for an independent investigation into the allegations involving Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police president, Marco Monteblanco, and executive director, Lynnette Buffington, signed a press release supporting the Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild, saying they are "proud to comment on their courageous decision to no longer support" the sheriff.
The Fraternal Order of Police is the largest professional organization for members of law enforcement. The state branch represents more than 2,600 officers in the state.
Guild members voted "no confidence" in the sheriff in early February. They called him a tyrant, who destroyed the positive culture in the organization, and replaced it with one that was "unprofessional and dehumanizing."
The guild, which includes deputies, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants, said Hatcher was not allowed to meet with any of the members independently. It also said they would not support him if he seeks re-election in two years.
Hatcher told the Herald he was blindsided by the guild's accusations and believes only a small group in his office feel that way.
"The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police has been dedicated to working throughout Washington State to strengthen relations between law enforcement and the communities in which they serve to enhance trust and cooperation," said the Fraternal Order of Police letter.
"Sheriff's Hatcher's recent actions with respect to the degrading quality of work environment in the Benton County Sheriff's Office and other areas has only served to decrease the trust of the members of law enforcement and the members of the community," they wrote.
They want to see an independent law enforcement agency "conduct the appropriate internal or criminal investigations on all currently pending issues."
Previously, the Benton County commissioners and the Teamsters also issued public letters supporting the deputies. Though they stopped short of calling for an independent investigation.
The state group had already joined in a previous call for the sheriff to resign after he faced charges in October in connection with his estranged wife's allegations that he choked her. The charges were later dropped pending further investigation.
The county commissioners previously took jail operations away from Hatcher, citing jail employee complaints and his alleged "mismanagement."