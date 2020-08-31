OLYMPIA — The state Department of Health on Monday reported 315 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. The number of deaths represents data from Saturday-Monday. The state is now reporting death counts generated over the weekend in Monday's and Tuesday's counts.
Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 74,635 cases and 1,915 deaths.
Thirty-one people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Aug. 12, the most recent date with complete data. Late March had two days with 88 people admitted, the highest numbers to date during the pandemic.
On Aug. 20, the most recent date with complete data, 14,028 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.4% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.7%. More than 1.4 million tests have been conducted in Washington.
The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.
King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 19,643 cases and 723 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 10,948 cases and 242 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 6,794.
All counties in Washington have cases. Garfield and Wahkiakum have case counts of fewer than 10.
On Friday, Washington had a 986-per-100,000-people case rate. The national rate is 1,822 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Louisiana has the highest rate in the United States at 3,188. Vermont is lowest at 259.
There had been more than 6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 183,431 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 848,000 people have died from the disease worldwide.