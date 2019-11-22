SEATTLE — In 2012, Washington's Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) received a report that a 4-year-old girl said she saw a man in her previous foster home expose himself. About a year later, the state placed two more girls there.
The next report the department received about the home came a year later from the foster father himself. In 2014, John Henry Phillips called a social worker and said he had sexually assaulted the sisters, starting soon after they moved into his Arlington home at the ages of 9 and 14.
Phillips, now 49, admitted to sexually abusing a third girl in his care at the time. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to two counts of first-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and third-degree child molestation, and a state investigation has since found he likely also abused the girl referenced in the 2012 report when she was 3. Phillips is now incarcerated at Monroe Correctional Complex, with a projected earliest release date of 2036.
Attorneys representing the sisters believe the state failed to properly investigate the earlier report of potential abuse and that a "cascade of mistakes" by multiple state employees led to the girls being placed in Phillips' home. The state agreed to pay the girls $8.5 million as part of a stipulated judgement, which was signed last month by a Snohomish County Superior Court judge. It also agreed to review its processes for investigating similar cases.
Now 15, the youngest sister said she hopes the state will better investigate cases in the future. The girl, who is not being named because she is a minor who survived sexual abuse, said she hopes to become a social worker herself and wants to share her story to help others.
"I've heard about this happening to other people, and I want them to know they're not alone," she said.
The settlement is one in a series of costly payouts for the state, which spent $84 million in the 2019 fiscal year just on settlements involving the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) — making up nearly half of the state's spending on claims that year. It's an increase from years prior, when the agency's services fell under DSHS, which paid out $43 million across all its agencies in 2018.
DCYF attributes the spike to a state Supreme Court decision last year that found the agency is liable for injuries to children after they're placed in foster homes, said spokeswoman Debra Johnson.
"The agency and its leadership are committed to reviewing the effectiveness of our practices and adopting new ones when needed to protect children," Johnson said.
Attorney Michael Pfau, who represented the girls along with Bellingham attorney Paula McCandlis, said he's cautiously optimistic.
"I'm worried the state is making the same mistakes in its care of its most vulnerable children that it's made over the last 30, 40 years," he said. "I'll take the state at their word, but what I would like to see is a stronger statement that because of how poorly they handled this case, they will use this to make policy changes."