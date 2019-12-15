YAKIMA — When Laurel Kaschmitter was pregnant with her first child, she heard the state had a new mandatory paid family and medical leave law.
But the state hadn't started offering the benefit when Kaschmitter gave birth to her son 15 months ago. She settled on using her sick leave to cover the six weeks she was on maternity leave from her music teacher job at Eisenhower High School.
More than a year later, Kaschmitter, 35, is pregnant with her second child. And this time she'll be able to take advantage of the state's new Paid Family and Medical Leave program, which goes into effect Jan. 1.
She felt fortunate to have sick leave with her first child, but the paid leave will allow her to use that sick time if she or her children fall ill.
"You still have to raise the child," she said.
The state's Employment Security Department administers the Paid Family and Medical Leave program. A worker will be able to get wages for up to 12 to 18 weeks to care for a new child, to care for a newly adopted or fostered child and to deal with a serious illness affecting oneself or a family member.
The program is funded through premiums paid by employers and employees. Employment Security started collecting those premiums this year, and employees can begin receiving on the benefit in 2020.
The U.S. requires employers to give workers at least 12 weeks of job-protected time off for family and medical leave. But workers often take less because they can't afford to take unpaid time off.
As of March 2019, only 19% of U.S civilian workers had paid family leave, according to the Employee Benefits Survey from the U.S. Department of Labor. In contrast, 89% of workers had access to unpaid family leave.
The U.S. ranked last out of 40 developed countries in paid leave for mothers and fathers in a recent UNICEF study. The U.S. was also the only country in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a group of 36 nations that work together on solutions to the world's economic, environmental and social challenges, that did not offer any federally mandated paid maternity leave.
As with other policy issues, states — and private companies in some cases — have been taking the lead to implement mandatory paid family and medical leave.
Washington became one of a handful of states to offer guaranteed paid family leave when the law was signed in 2017. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., offer or are in the process of providing paid family and medical leave.
"It really covers those events in life where you don't have a choice but to be out of work and it's a way to get a paycheck," said Clare DeLong, communications manager for the Paid Family and Medical Leave program.