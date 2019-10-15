GRAND COULEE DAM — Washington managers are preparing for when northern pike, a voracious invasive predator, make it below the Grand Coulee Dam.
The species was moved from a Level 1 invasive species to a Level 3 at a September Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.
The move sets the stage for declaring an invasive species emergency if the pike get below the Grand Coulee Dam, commissioner Kim Thorburn said. An emergency declaration would provide the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife with more money to aggressively target northern pike.
Pike eat salmon and have decimated some salmon fisheries in Alaska and elsewhere. In November 2018, fish managers found a pike roughly 10 miles from Grand Coulee Dam.
"Those things are vacuum cleaners," Thorburn said. "They really, really like salmonids."
The Grant, Chelan and Douglas PUDs are contributing to an effort by tribes and state agencies to control this voracious predator that, if not contained, could set back decades of salmon recovery efforts across the Pacific Northwest, according to a Grant County PUD release.
Northern Pike spawn from February through November. Females can lay more than 10,000 eggs at a time — far more than the approximately 3,800 laid by many salmon — and the young grow faster than other fish. Pike eat everything, including juvenile and adult salmon and smaller members of their own species. Humans are their only predator.
The northern pike is an elongated fish with a duck-like bill and rows of sharp teeth. In the Columbia River it is found only in the 130-mile long Lake Roosevelt — the reservoir behind Grand Coulee Dam — and the rivers that flow into it, the PUD release states. The fish could make it downstream when the dam spills water and even become established in Columbia Basin Project irrigation canals.
In May, Colville tribal anglers caught a 28-pound female pike in the Sanpoil River, a tributary of Lake Roosevelt some 17 miles upriver of Grand Coulee Dam.
Since 2015 approximately 10,500 pike have been removed from Lake Roosevelt, said Holly McLellan, principal biologist for the Colville Confederated Tribes.