7030763521_24ae669e85_o.jpg

A Cascade red fox active during Paradise, Washington's long winter.

 Provided photo/Mount Rainier National Park/Kevin Bacher/Flickr

SEATTLE — The Cascade red fox, which lives high in the mountains of Washington state, is struggling to survive. State wildlife managers want to send researchers into the field to find out why.

They’re also aiming to vaccinate pygmy rabbits against a deadly virus, restore habitat to support the Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly and establish new populations of the dwindling northern leopard frog.