TOUCHET — A Touchet High School student is accused of urinating in a classmate's water bottle in a locker room.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy, wasn't aware of what happened until he took a swig from the bottle and swallowed a mouthful of urine, according to court documents.
The teen claimed it was "a stupid mistake" and apologized to law enforcement during the investigation, documents said.
But on Tuesday, a felony charge of second-degree assault was filed in Walla Walla County Juvenile Court against the 15-year-old.
The allegation is that he intended to inflict bodily harm to his fellow student by administering or causing the boy to drink "urine, a destructive or noxious substance."
The teen was arrested for the alleged crime on Sept. 19, and had his first appearance in juvenile court the next day.
Now that he faces a criminal charge, he's been ordered back in court Dec. 13 before Judge John W. Lorhmann to enter a plea.
Walla Walla County sheriff's deputies were called to the high school on Sept. 19 to investigate an assault.
District Superintendent Robert Elizondo said a student had peed in another student's bottle, and the victim did not know the bottle was tainted until it was too late.
Elizondo, who conducted his own investigation, said it happened at 8:30 a.m. that day.
He said the teen was the likely culprit because the student was seen on a video recording inside the locker room, court documents show. The student was not supposed to be there at that time, he added.
The teen was called into Elizondo's office and admitted to it when confronted, documents said.
However, when a sheriff's deputy interviewed the teen, the student reportedly declined to make a statement other than saying he was "sorry."
He was then taken into custody.