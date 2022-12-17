Robin Little Wing Sigo has raised her eldest daughter, Kylie, on the Port Madison Indian Reservation since she was 2 months old. Although Kylie is biologically her cousin, Sigo was able to become her foster parent so Kylie could grow up connected to her extended family on the Kitsap Peninsula.

“It’s strange for me to think that when I was born, my parents wouldn’t have been afforded that privilege if they had struggles,” said Sigo, the director of the Suquamish Research & Strategic Development Department and recently retired tribal council member of nine years.

Robin Little Wing Sigo, the director of the Suquamish research & strategic development department, with her daughter Kylie Cordero at The Suquamish Tribe’s Family & Friends Center on Nov. 22. The Indian Child Welfare Act helped Sigo become a foster mother for Kylie, her second cousin’s daughter, and ensure Kylie stayed a part of the Suquamish Tribe. The ICWA was enacted in 1978 to help keep Indigenous children in Indigenous homes, but a case before the U.S. Supreme Court could change that precedent. 
Loni Greninger, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe's social & community services department director and tribal vice chair, was an influential part of creating the Indian Child Welfare Act Clallam County Superior Court. Greninger worked with the Washington State Department of Social & Health Services (DSHS) as an Office of Indian Policy Regional Manager, and then as a Statewide Tribal Liaison. 
