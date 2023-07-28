230610-newslocal-affordable 03.jpg
Buy Now

An eviction notice, posted in English and Spanish at the entrance to the Ninth Street Trailer Park in Wenatchee, reminds residents that their time is running out in July 2007. Part of the property became the Riverside 9 Apartments.

 World file photo/Christine Pratt

A mobile home park in Moses Lake is up for sale and a new state law assures residents a shot at buying the property.

In the past they might’ve never known it was on the market until after it was sold.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?