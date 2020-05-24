SPOKANE — The uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic continues even with the unofficial arrival of summer on Monday.
With many states urging their residents to continue to stay close to home to prevent the virus's spread and the first step of reopening focused on retail and the service industry, visions of summer vacation and travel aren't clear.
"Travel's going to look different for a bit," said Anthony Anton, chief executive officer of the Washington Hospitality Association.
It's going to look so different that, for the first time in the past 20 years, AAA did not issue a travel forecast for the long Memorial Day weekend.
When people do start traveling, the agency estimates, it'll be to destinations closer to home, with many travelers choosing day trips and drives over air travel, for now.
That means families stuck indoors may be looking at safe recreation options nearby.
Silverwood and Boulder Beach
Families looking to spend a day at the theme and waterpark north of Coeur d'Alene will have to pick a day to reserve their spot starting next weekend, part of the destination's efforts to limit people at the turnstiles while also not turning any visitor away.
"We know people from all over come here, and we don't want that to happen," said Jordan Carter, director of marketing at the park that plans to open Saturday. "It's just a bad guest experience."
Other procedures will look different for those twirling on the Spin Cycle, losing their voices on Timber Terror or splashing down Avalanche Mountain. Dining areas will have tables spread out to promote 6 feet of social distancing, and lines may appear longer because families will be asked to stand apart from other guests. Employees will be wearing face-shielding masks made of copper to prevent viral transmission, Carter said, and to prevent the need to exchange cash the park will allow guests to load wristbands with money that can be used for food and other items in the park.
"You can give it to your kids, and you're not having them carry a credit or debit card around," Carter said. "There's a lot of perks and advantages to the wristbands."
With larger-scale theme parks such as Disneyland and the larger Six Flags destinations not announcing their plans to reopen, Carter said Silverwood is aware it will be among the largest parks open for business with Gov. Brad Little's consent later this month. Park officials have been in contact with counterparts at Dollywood in Tennessee, where Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that theme parks could reopen, and Boise's Roaring Springs, a water park also planning to open Saturday.
"A lot of people are looking to us, and we kind of have the mindset that we're going to go above and beyond what we're required to do to keep people safe," Carter said.
Local pools
The beginning of June usually means diehard swimmers have been logging laps in Spokane's Witter Aquatic Center for weeks. But that early season opening was one of several programs canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's unclear when area pools might open again for those hoping to take a dip.
"We're knee-deep in the planning phase right now," said Fianna Dickson, spokeswoman for the city's parks department, last week.
Though there's water in the pool at Witter, that's simply part of the process of protecting the pool and deck from wear and tear during the spring months. Like nonessential travel, public pools are part of the third phase of Inslee's reopening plan in Washington. Even when they're allowed to open the gates again, distancing rules will likely limit attendance even further.
"It's a tough thing to do, especially if your patrons are young," said Mike Stone, director of Spokane Valley parks.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no evidence to suggest the virus can be transmitted through the water, especially with the levels of chlorine used to disinfect public pools and water parks, pools do have several public areas and surfaces that could become contaminated and require cleaning.
Guidance issued by the Washington Department of Health earlier this month suggested pool capacities of less than 50 people, including staff. That would be less than 10% of the capacity at the Southside Aquatics Center, Chase said.
Parks, camping, tourist attractions near your front door
The second phase of reopening allows for camping groups of up to five people, but the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission wasn't ready last week to discuss what outdoor recreation would look like on state lands that opened for day use only May 5.
"We're still working through what camping will look like once we reopen," Anna Gill, communications director for the commission, wrote in an email Thursday. "I expect to have more information to share next week."
Indoor lodging also will be there when nonessential travel resumes, Anton said. Hotels were essential businesses that could remain open during Inslee's stay-home order, but their income is based on several groups of travelers, including those on business and attending conventions and other large-scale events. Those types of travelers may not be seeking lodging anytime soon, Anton said, but the industry was gearing up to meet the demand of families stuck at home.
"You're going to have some really good deals if you're an individual consumer on vacation," Anton said of the possibility of visiting hotels once nonessential travel is approved, perhaps later this summer. "Some people are talking about this being the summer of the road trip, and I think there's some truth to that."
It may take several weeks as Washington continues to navigate the phased process of reopening, but Anton said he believed the demand was there for families to safely leave their houses and find vacation opportunities within Washington's borders.
"Maybe filling a large stadium with a concert isn't an option," he said. "But maybe hitting a lake, hitting another town or getting down to wine country is. It's just a redirection of that spendable dollar."