SPOKANE — The capacity of Spokane's new warming center more than doubled right before Thanksgiving.
A city-hired contractor finished expedited safety repairs to the warming center operated by Jewels Helping Hands, allowing the shelter west of downtown to expand to a capacity of 80 overnight guests.
"Everything's going good. The guests are happy. We have one gentleman who just got housing yesterday. We've been getting people to services they need," said Julie Garcia, who founded Jewels Helping Hands.
The city's newly expanded network of warming centers — operated by various nonprofits — met the needs of the homeless population on Tuesday night, said city spokeswoman Kirstin Davis.
There were 12 unused beds available at Jewels Helping Hands for adults. Union Gospel Mission, Truth Ministries, Hope House and the House of Charity all reported having beds available on Tuesday evening through the city's Homeless Management Information System, Davis said.
"The system is working," she said.
The warming center on Cannon Street opened on Nov. 23 in a limited space, taking in only 32 clients and turning away dozens of homeless people or transporting them to other shelters by van.
Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit tapped by the city to operate the warming center, had vocally pushed the city to hasten the repairs necessary to bring the building up to code and allow more people inside.
When it opened, Jewels was limited to the building's lower floor while improvements were made to bring a second room — which was already replete with bunk beds and mattresses — up to modern safety standards.
Last week, city officials had estimated that the repairs — which include lighted exit signs and a new door — wouldn't be complete until mid-December. But the repairs were completed ahead of schedule, allowing the nonprofit to more than double its overnight count.
"It will increase, we're not in the very cold months," Garcia said of demand for shelter beds. "We always see an increase come December and January."
The warming center offers its clients breakfast, a sack lunch and a hot dinner every day. It deploys a van to transport people to appointments and social services.
"The community has been amazing, how they've stepped up to provide things," Garcia said.
Critics have questioned why the city did not enforce safety regulations last winter, when a different operator used the building as a warming center. City officials addressed those concerns at a City Council meeting on Monday.
One notable difference is that the city now owns the building, having purchased it in October for $415,000.
"We had to get things done very quickly last year and we had to move as quick as we could, and we had to learn some lessons," said Tim Sigler, the city's interim director of Community, Housing and Human Services.