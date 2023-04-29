A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in the rain the day before the start of the court's new term in Washington (copy)

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in the rain in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2, 2022.

 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

For most of its 234-year existence, Americans have held the U.S. Supreme Court in high esteem.

But until recent years — and the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade — the Court has mostly stood outside the political landscape, with relatively high approval ratings. But a new Crosscut/Elway Poll reveals fewer Washington registered voters now see the Court as a nonpartisan, highly trusted government institution.



