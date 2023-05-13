U.S. Department of Justice COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force

From left: Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Tornabene, Eastern District of Washington U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, Chief of Fraud and White Collar Crime Unit Dan Fruchter and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Frieda Zimmerman, who are with the U.S. Department of Justice COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, pose for a photo in a trial preparation room used by the strike force, at the Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse, March 22 in Spokane.

Karla Padilla-Reyna had a quintessential American Dream story.

A first-generation immigrant, she harnessed an entrepreneurial spirit to rise within the insurance and financial services industry in the Yakima Valley.

U.S. Department of Justice COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force

The Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse on March 22 in Spokane.
pppfraudtimeline_0.png
U.S. Department of Justice COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force

Chief of Fraud and White Collar Crime Unit Dan Fruchter, with the U.S. Department of Justice COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, works in his office at the Eastern District of Washington U.S. Attorney’s office in the Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse, March 22 in Spokane.


