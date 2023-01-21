Coming off a recent 12-hour night shift in Grays Harbor County, travel nurse Steven Higgs sleeps for about six hours. Then he tosses his backpack into his 2004 Nissan Sentra and starts the two-and-half-hour drive north along Highway 101 to his home and family in Sequim.

Higgs typically spends three nights a week in Aberdeen, where he tends patients in the Harbor Regional Health emergency room, filling shifts contracted through his own small health care staffing agency — North Coast Nomad.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?