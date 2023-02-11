This story originally appeared in High Country News.

David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Washington, dubbed it “Washaway Beach.” But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away.

David Cottrell surveys Washaway Beach in November, where his community’s experiments with piles of loose cobble have transformed the shoreline. Whenever he walks here, he grabs fistfuls of seedheads to scatter.
Dune grasses and sand verbenas help to stabilize the sand that collects on the berm.
Washington’s seasonal king tides, shown here at Washaway Beach in November 2022, are becoming more destructive as sea levels rise. Local leaders have spread an experimental cobble berm along the shore to help stem erosion.