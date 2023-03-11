It’s been three years since the people of Washington hunkered down in the face of a COVID-19 outbreak that upended society and ushered in debates about responding to the virus that continue today. And while people have returned to in-person work and social life and public-health restrictions have been lifted, the pandemic is still here.

An average of five Washington residents were still dying every day from COVID-19 as recently as late January, according to state health data. The nation is experiencing about 2,200 deaths per week due to the virus, according to Eric Chow of Public Health — Seattle & King County, citing figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



