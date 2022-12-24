“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” That is the attitude instilled in me by my parents, who lived through the Great Depression. They taught me that America is supposed to be a land of optimism, but that we also have to deal with setbacks. The past few years have proved that.

Leonard Garfield, longtime head of Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), acknowledged as much in a recent interview with historian Feliks Banel of KIRO radio on the 10th anniversary of the museum’s move from Montlake to South Lake Union. “I used to personally always think that history was constant progress towards getting better, if you will, but I think the last 10 years remind us that there are setbacks. And I think in a global way, the pandemic obviously was a huge setback,” said Garfield.



