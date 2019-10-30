YAKIMA — A 63-year-old man was killed when a tree he was cutting fell over on him Wednesday afternoon, Yakima County Sheriff's officials said.
Sheriff's deputies were called to Whitish Lane in Yakima for a report of a tree trimmer who was hit by a tree around 12:45 p.m. Deputies found the man, identified as Gary Joseph Trepanier of Tieton, dead at the scene, said sheriff's spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
The tree crew had cables attached to the trunk and had planned for it to fall in a particular location, but it fell a different way and hit Trepanier, Schilperoort said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Trepanier's cause of death was caused by blunt-force trauma. No autopsy is planned, he said.