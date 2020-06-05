KENNEWICK — The Benton Franklin Health District reported 46 new known cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,863.
No deaths from complications of the disease were reported for a second day in a row.
The total stands at 84, with two deaths reported in June.
In May there were 32 deaths reported, down from 44 deaths in April. Six deaths were announced in March.
The new cases announced Thursday included 12 Benton County cases confirmed by testing and 32 Franklin County cases confirmed by testing.
Other new cases had no test results available, but are considered probable because patients had symptoms after close contact with a confirmed case.
The Washington state Department of Health has set targets for new cases that will be considered as Benton and Franklin counties apply to move to Phase 2 of reopening businesses.
The target, based on population, is set at no more than 50 confirmed cases total over two weeks in Benton County and 24 total over two weeks in Franklin County.
The Tri-Cities area was able to get its new daily case count down to numbers in the teens and 20s every day but one from May 4-27.
The daily number has spiked up to the 40s in most recent days.
At least part of the increase in cases is linked to large gatherings in recent weeks, including on Mother's Day and Memorial Day weekends, said Rick Dawson, a senior manager of the Benton Franklin Health District.
Public health officials have had reports of family gatherings, social gatherings and people gathering to play soccer, volleyball and softball.
Among the new cases of COVID-19 are five healthcare workers and three residents of long-term care or retirement homes, plus two staff members of the homes.
The total of healthcare workers infected with the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities area since March is 227 and the number of long term care and senior living residents is 209.
Total known local cases include 859 confirmed cases in Benton County and 695 in Franklin County. Probable cases bring the total to 1,029 cases in Benton County and 834 in Franklin County.