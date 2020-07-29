Briefly
Moses Lake
Two dozen new COVID-19 cases in Grant County
There were 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in Grant County on Wednesday: 10 new cases in Moses Lake, seven in the Quincy area, five in the Mattawa area, and two in Royal City, according to Grant County Health District.
That brought the total of cases in Grant County reported since the pandemic began to 1,201. Nine people with the virus are currently hospitalized.
In addition, the health district reported Monday that 582 people had recovered in the previous 28 days, meaning they were no longer under isolation.
In the hardest-hit areas of Grant County, there have been 345 cases confirmed in Moses Lake since the pandemic began, 279 cases in the Quincy area, and 278 in the Mattawa area.