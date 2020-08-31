MOSES LAKE — Grant County Health District has reported the 14th and 15th deaths of Grant County residents associated with COVID-19.
The health district reported that the deaths were associated with severe complications from COVID-19; one was a male Moses Lake resident in his 40s who passed away in his home, and the other was a male Quincy resident in his 80s who was hospitalized, according to the health district.
"Grant County Health District recognizes each death associated with COVID-19 impacts families, friends, and communities," the district stated in a press release.
The health district suggests staying home whenever possible, wearing a face covering while in public, using physical distancing of 6 feet when around others outside of your household and washing hands often to stop the spread of the coronavirus.