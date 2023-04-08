Lower Granite Dam on the lower Snake River

The Lower Snake River dams, built in the 1960s and '70s, are the youngest in the Columbia/Snake system. Salmon and steelhead have since had some good years but have mostly been in decline. Seen here is the Lower Granite Dam northeast of the Tri-Cities.

 The Seattle Times/TNS/Steve Ringman

When Democrats won control of the White House and Congress in the 2020 elections, efforts to breach four dams on Washington’s Snake River to save endangered salmon moved onto the federal fast track.

But 2022’s Republican takeover of the House seems to have put a stop sign in front of those efforts.



