Slavic immigrants and refugees have landed in Spokane for decades, creating a vibrant community that is now welcoming Ukrainians as they flee the war in their homeland.

In the late 1980s and early 2000s, Slavic immigrants fleeing religious persecution settled in the Spokane area. Earlier this year, one pastor estimated that as many as 50,000 Slavic people live in the region.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.