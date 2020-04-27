SEATTLE — As the American destroyer USS Kidd heads home to Everett with nearly three dozen cases of COVID-19, relatives and friends of the 350 crew members prayed for their health while Navy officials vowed to keep the outbreak, the second to strike a Navy vessel at sea, from spreading.
On Saturday, the Navy reported that 33 sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, up from the 18 cases announced just 24 hours earlier, according the Navy's COVID-19 news site.
Navy officials had reported Friday that a Kidd sailor with symptoms had been evacuated a day earlier on Thursday to a San Antonio medical facility, where he tested positive for the virus. The Navy then sent a specialized medical team to the Kidd to conduct contact tracing and additional testing. A second sailor was medically evacuated off the ship later.
The Kidd is the second Navy vessel at sea to report an outbreak, after the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which has reported more than 800 cases of infection among its nearly 5,000 crew members.
Navy officials did not respond to requests for updates about the Kidd on Sunday. But in a Saturday statement on the ship's Facebook page, Cmdr. Matt Noland, the ship's executive officer, said the Kidd was "navigating safely to port under our own power and under the watchful eyes of our own deck officers, CIC teams, and Engineers. Our priority is to get this team to port safely, get ourselves a clean bill of health, and get right back into the mix at sea."
The destroyer was on a mission related to U.S. counterdrug activities off the Pacific coast of South America.
The ship's Facebook page also featured hundreds of comments of support and concern by the family and friends of the crew. "I am a very proud navy mother and my daughter is a proud USS KIDD sailor who has been stricken with the virus!!!" wrote a woman identified only as Lisa Mae. "May you all keep her in your prayers as we have all Kidd sailors in ours!!!!"
Navy officials said Friday that the first patient was "already improving" and that the Kidd would rendezvous with a Navy vessel with a fleet surgical team, intensive-care capacity and ventilators in case additional support is required at sea.
The outbreak adds to the challenges for the Navy, which has the largest number of positive cases of all service branches, with some 1,500 as of Friday, according to media reports. On Thursday, The Hill reported that at least 26 other vessels have reported coronavirus infections, but all those ships are docked in port.
The outbreak aboard the Kidd comes just weeks after questions were raised over the Navy's handling of the outbreak aboard the Roosevelt, whose captain was relieved of command after complaining of a lack of support from the Navy as the outbreak spread.
The Navy did not give a timetable for the Kidd's return to the Everett Homeport. But Navy officials said the crew would continue to clean and disinfect the ship, "in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Navy-specific guidelines. Onboard test results will inform operational decisions."