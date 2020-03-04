YAKIMA — Yakima is expected to see more health care providers as part of a statewide $4.7 million rural nursing investment grant program launched by Premera Blue Cross and the University of Washington Tuesday.
The initiative is intended to place advanced practice registered nurse students (APRNs) in rural clinical settings to help grow rural health care services and access. The program will focus on nurse practitioners and nurse midwives.
The four-year effort will support 20 Washington students each year by placing them in rural primary care settings such as clinics or hospital outreach teams for a quarter of distance learning, said Anne Hirsch, the associate dean of academic affairs at UW School of Nursing, who will be spearheading the program. Students and their assigned preceptors will receive stipends during the placement, she said.
Once students graduate, they also will be eligible for a nurse practitioner fellowship program, said Hirsch. The fellowship would be available to 10 nursing graduates each year for three years. They would be salaried staff but would continue to be mentored, get special clinic time and skills practice time, she said.
Hirsch said participants would be selected by a steering committee compiled of representatives from UW, Washington State University, Seattle University, Seattle Pacific University, Pacific Lutheran University and Gonzaga University. She said Central Washington and Yakima would likely be one of the program’s “favorite sites” due to strong connections with Yakima, with as many as a third of placements being to the area.
The UW School of Nursing is planning to conduct evaluations to determine the effectiveness of the initiative, taking into account how many participants continue work in rural settings afterward, as well as their competence level and confidence level on the job. This would help guide future efforts.
While the program is geared toward returning nursing students from rural Washington communities home by helping place them in primary care clinics, it is open to any nursing students potentially interested in pursuing rural health care practice in the state, said Hirsch.
Leticia Rodriguez, a pediatric APRN at Children’s Village in Yakima, was spotlighted as an example of the program’s potential. The Yakima native returned to the area to serve her community following her studies at UW.
“There’s a lot of need,” Rodriguez said of Yakima and the surrounding community. “If we’re able to get more providers, nurses, RNs to fill in these gaps, that would be great.”
The joint effort comes in response to a divide in health care services between urban and rural populations, with rural areas suffering “worse health outcomes than their urban counterparts,” a Premera news release announcing the initiative said. It pointed to a 2017 study by the National Rural Health Association, which found that rural communities have less access to primary care and preventative care, and less of a chance surviving major health events like strokes or heart attacks.
More than 1 million people, about 14% of Washington’s population, live in rural communities, the announcement said.
The new grant is part of a $70 million investment by Premera to improve health care services and access in Washington and Alaska, Premera’s president and CEO Jeff Roe said during an announcement event in Seattle on Tuesday. Other efforts include expanding consultation services, improving mental health evaluation capacity and integrating behavioral health into primary care services.