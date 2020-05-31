SEATTLE — Hundreds of Seattle protesters came together Saturday to voice the sadness and fury that has spread across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for almost nine minutes.
Largely peaceful at first, the demonstrations grew chaotic as the day wore on, with cars torched, looting, Molotov cocktails thrown, tear gas filling the air and two AR-15 rifles stolen from police vehicles, later recovered. Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a two-night 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for this weekend and told crowds to "disperse from downtown immediately." Gov. Jay Inslee activated up to 200 unarmed National Guard troops for the next seven days at the request of the city.
Floyd's death, another in a succession of black individuals dying at the hands of police, has tapped into deep agony over violence against people of color, sparked protests in dozens of cities and led Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to mobilize the state's National Guard in that state, too. President Donald Trump said he spoke with members of Floyd's family and acknowledged their pain, but posted a number of controversial tweets, including calling protesters "thugs" and cheering the idea of sending "vicious dogs" after them.
In Seattle, some protesters marched onto Interstate 5, causing the Washington State Patrol to close the freeway between Interstate 90 and Highway 520.
Undeterred by rain and risks from the novel coronavirus, protesters throughout the day chanted "stop killing us," "black lives matter" and "I can't breathe!" Floyd, a onetime high school football star, pleaded to officers that he was suffocating before he died — words heard on the video and now repeatedly aired around the world.
"We're tired of unlawful law enforcement," the Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton proclaimed, speaking to a crowd at Westlake Center. "We're tired of a criminally unjust justice system. We're tired of police terrorism. We're tired of blackness being a crime."
The protests picked up where a Friday night demonstration left off.
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best called Floyd's death a "tragic murder." Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Best also said it was especially troubling to see other Minneapolis officers stand by and told Seattle's officers: "If you see a co-worker doing something that is unsafe, out of policy, unacceptable or illegal, you need to act."
But the Seattle Police Department (SPD) itself faced questions for its tactics, including the use of flash bangs as it dispersed people Saturday, and for a videotaped incident Friday night of at least one officer punching a man as he was being held on the ground.
As Saturday unfolded, a group of demonstrators marched through the Lake City neighborhood, chanting "black lives matter."
Later, protesters gathered outside police headquarters downtown.
Geneva Bolar joined her mother, Heather, the organizer of the Justice for George Floyd protest, because she said it was important to make a statement.
"We are here for the black community, for the problems they are still facing today," said Bolar, 17, from Puyallup. "It is really sad and I hope people come together and realize that this is super important, and it is a problem that we still face today. We just all need to stand together because it doesn't just affect the black community."
Demonstrators made their way to Westlake Center to join an event organized by Not This Time!, a nonprofit committed to reducing police shootings and led by Andre Taylor, the brother of a man shot to death by Seattle police in 2016.
Many protesters wore masks, and Seattle Parks and Recreation workers distributed them to those who didn't bring their own. Yet people also clustered together, despite organizers' request that protesters socially distance to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Naudia Miller, of Seattle, said she was motivated to come because she is a black woman raising two sons and she wants to show solidarity with her community.
"When the black community comes together and step into their greatness, the world will be a better place," she said.
Miller also said she hoped white protesters would show support by standing between African Americans and police.
Kimaria Howard-Lewis, from Seattle, came to the protest with three friends.
"I'm tired of feeling helpless and feel like I need to be part of the solution," she said.
Jermell Witherspoon, pastor of Everett United Church of Christ and Liberation United Church of Christ, standing near the stage at Westlake Center, said: "The fact of the matter is we have to do what has to be done in order for people to listen."
"We still do not have privilege in a country we built. We are here today to make sure our voices are heard."
He added he has been telling people in his church that the black community needs support from white members of his congregations.
As he spoke, blasts could be heard in the distance.
There seemed to be at least two protests going on. One, taking the stage at Westlake, was purposefully nonviolent.
"We must not allow some white folks who think that's the way to do things disrupt real change," said Taylor, the leader of Not This Time!, referring to people he believed were set on violence. "Don't let anyone change us from our narrative."
Nearby, other protesters were more aggressive, confronting officers and throwing water bottles and fireworks. Flames and black smoke rose from a police car, as well as other vehicles.
Around 5:30 p.m., people began looting in the Westlake shopping area. Groups of people grabbed merchandise by the armful from stores including Arc'teryx, North Face and LOFT and stuffed them into bags. Some broke into Nordstrom and began throwing merchandise to the crowd.
"They are deeply separate gatherings," Witherspoon said, adding he thought it was important to understand why some people resort to violence.
"It would be such a beauty if we could come together ... The fact that we are on separate sides of the street but are on the same side of justice is sad."
The Downtown Seattle Association took a harsher view. "It's shameful that some individuals have exploited the tragic killing of George Floyd by resorting to violence and destruction, putting the lives of others at risk, including first responders and those who came downtown to peacefully gather. These are cowardly acts that have no place in our city," said a statement.