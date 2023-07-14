stateauditor23.jpeg

Sadie Armijo, Director of State Audit and Special Investigations at the Washington State Auditor's office, poses for a portrait in her office in Olympia, Washington, March 2, 2022. 

Insufficient documentation and tracking of federal dollars — mostly pandemic aid — resulted in nearly $1.2 billion in spending across Washington state agencies that fell short of federal rules in fiscal year 2022, according to a new state auditors’ report.

The Office of the Washington State Auditor recently outlined 70 “findings” against 14 different state-level agencies over their handling of federal grants or COVID-19 relief money between July 2021 and June 2022. Auditors did not identify any fraud, but concluded some agencies spent money outside of allowed uses or did not comply with federal fraud-prevention policies such as background checks.

stateauditor09.jpeg

The Washington State Auditor's Office.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?