The Tonnemaker family, which operates farms in Woodinville and Royal City in Eastern Washington, has something to celebrate this holiday season despite losing nearly their entire sweet-cherry crop earlier in 2022.

Those visiting year-round farmers markets in Capitol Hill, West Seattle or the University District this month will discover peppers and late-season apples, thanks to a warm fall that created ideal growing conditions for that bounty.



