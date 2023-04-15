The penalty for drug possession in Washington state would remain a misdemeanor under a bill passed by the Washington House early Wednesday morning.

That’s the threshold under current law, which is set to expire at the end of this legislative session. The current penalty was set as a stopgap measure after the Washington Supreme Court in 2021 issued an opinion striking down Washington’s felony drug possession law.



