A prediction of heavy snowfall in the Cascades on Friday night and Saturday could make traveling to the west side of the state difficult, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the east slopes of Cascades above 3,000 feet from 5 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday. It calls for up to 12 inches of snow, with higher amounts at the crests, and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
A chance of snow remains in the Sunday and Monday forecasts.
While no accumulating snow is expected in the Yakima Valley, the NWS predicts strong winds beginning Friday evening, with gusts up to 34 mph. Strong winds are predicted on Saturday, with a chance of rain or snow Saturday night.
___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.