yakima_as_800.jpeg

Jordan Chavez fills out a new ballot at Yakima County Elections office on July 28, 2022. This is Chavez’s first time voting. 

For the first time last fall, Yakima County’s three county commissioners were elected in a district-based election.

The settlement of a voting rights lawsuit against Yakima County prompted the change; previously, all commissioners were elected countywide in the general election, a system that voters contended diluted the Latino vote. No Latino or Latina has ever served as a Yakima County Commissioner. Under the 2021 settlement, districts were redrawn to include one Latino-majority district.

Dulce Gutierrez, Democratic candidate for Yakima County Commissioner

Rogelio Montes, left, takes a photo of the voter canvasing plan from Mary Lopez, before setting off door-knocking for Dulce Gutierrez, Democratic candidate for Yakima County Commissioner, District 2, on Oct. 15, 2022, in Yakima. Each volunteer was assigned between 30 to 50 homes with registered voters. 


