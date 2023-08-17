statecapitol_as_05.jpg

The Washington State Capitol in Olympia. 

 Crosscut/Amanda Snyder

The Washington state Senate has released a new batch of lawmaker emails and text messages that had been redacted using a legally unproven exemption designed to shield government information from the public. The records were released months after Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig said all such information from his chamber had been disclosed.

The newly released records include blacked-out documents — which were released along with unredacted versions — from 11 current or former senators, according to records obtained by Crosscut and McClatchy. The list includes two Democratic state senators who have filed paperwork to run for statewide elected office: gubernatorial candidate Mark Mullet and Patty Kuderer, who is eyeing the open seat for Office of Insurance Commissioner.



