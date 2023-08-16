elk_dr_hero.jpg

Elk stand near a road in Maple Valley in July 10. State lawmakers are considering consolidating localized elk-management efforts into a coordinated statewide effort between the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Native nations and the farmers and landowners — who all deal with the grazing herds.

Along a back road in northwestern Lewis County, Anthony Novack studied the long line of trees behind a big, open, grassy field. From afar with binoculars. Then up close in person.

For Novack, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, such planning is second nature after 17 years of studying how wildlife and people interact — sometimes with disastrous results. On this day, he was dealing with elk.

elk_dr_in_text_1.jpg

Wildlife biologist Anthony Novack searches for elk just outside of the Black River Unit of the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge near Littlerock in Thurston County in July. 
elk_dr_in_text_2.jpg

Wildlife biologist Anthony Novack displays a map of salvage permits, which highlights where vehicles have struck elk, at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources offices in Olympia. According to Novack, the odds are one of every 300 Washington drivers will eventually hit an elk on the road.
elk_dr_in_text_3.jpg

A fence damaged by elk is seen near Elma. Elk munch on crops, orchards and bales of hay as they graze across the state. 
elk_dr_in_text_4.jpg

An elk feeds on grass in the Black River Unit of the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge near Littlerock in Thurston County on July 6.
elk_dr_in_text_6.jpg

High wire fences are one of several elk deterrence measures used by farmers and landowners to keep the animals off their land. 
elk_dr_in_text_7.jpg

Tall grass surrounds a “No Hunting Zone” sign in the Black River Unit of the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge.
elk_dr_in_text_8.jpg

Wildlife biologist Anthony Novack searches for elk just outside of the Black River Unit of the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge. 


