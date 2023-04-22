batterystewardship_as_350.jpg

Environmental field site specialist Diana Doyle looks for lithium-ion batteries from a pile of alkaline batteries that were dropped off at the North Seattle Hazardous Waste site on Sept. 19, 2022. 

 Crosscut/Amanda Snyder

The Washington Legislature is sending a new battery stewardship law to Gov. Jay Inslee this week that will require battery manufacturers to take more responsibility for their environmental impact.

Demand for and use of electric battery power is increasing with climate change and reliance on technology. Batteries are made of increasingly rare metals that generate pollution when we mine them. But they also create environmental and safety hazards, such as groundwater pollution and chemical fires, when disposed of incorrectly.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?