Washington_State_-_Landscape_near_Okanogan_WA_-_USA_-_03.jpg

Landscape near Okanogan.

 Wikimedia Commons/Adam Jones

In Skamania County, nearly 80% of the land is owned by the federal government.

The tall, rectangular jurisdiction is bordered to the west by Mt. Saint Helens National Volcanic Monument and to the east by Mt. Adams. Gifford Pinchot National Forest runs south until it hits the Columbia River Gorge, where a few small towns dot the river, none with more than 2,400 people.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?