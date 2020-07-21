OLYMPIA — Washington has joined a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging the federal government is reducing state government authority in determining whether a building project will affect water quality.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in California, is being brought on behalf of 20 states and Washington, D.C., alleging a federal rule taking effect Sept. 11 will reduce the ability of local governments to review federal building plans for energy infrastructure projects for potential conflicts with water pollution laws.
The Trump administration says the new rule will speed up the construction of projects that include dams, natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for U.S.-harvested coal headed to foreign markets.
“Instead of protecting the environment, this administration is yielding to polluting industries and undermining a key tool states use to protect their water,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a frequent opponent of President Donald Trump in court, said in a statement.
Trump issued an executive order in April 2019 calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to develop new rules that would end “confusion and uncertainty” caused by a provision in the federal Clean Water Act that gives state and tribal governments authority to develop water quality standards and certify building projects based on those standards. Ferguson, along with state attorneys general in California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut and others, argues in a legal complaint that those rules, published earlier this month, strip local regulators of most of their ability to perform oversight permitted by Congress.