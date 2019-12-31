OLYMPIA — Nearly 212,000 Washingtonians selected health plans through the state exchange this year.
The final enrollment numbers will likely taper in the coming months, when premium payments are due, however. So far, fewer individuals have selected plans through the state exchange than last year at this time, said Michael Marchand, chief marketing officer at the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.
In December 2018, about 220,000 individuals had selected plans through the exchange. This year, nearly 212,000 Washingtonians have selected plans.
"Part of the reason we're seeing this is we started open enrollment with fewer customers renewing than we did in previous years," Marchand said.
The state health benefits exchange, created under the Affordable Care Act, offers health insurance plans to residents who cannot get coverage through their employer or do not qualify for other programs like Medicaid or Medicare. In 2017, a Republican tax bill eliminated the individual mandate for each citizen to have health insurance, which took effect in 2019. Marchand believes this has impacted Washington's exchange enrollment numbers, at least in part.
"People don't necessarily have to get [health insurance], so that does play a role especially when you start thinking about affordability and what expenses you're weighing insurance against," Marchand said.
The state's economy and low unemployment rate could also point to the dip in enrollment numbers, if employers are offering better health insurance coverage for new employees.
Despite Washington's robust plan offerings, premiums continue to rise for people trying to afford health insurance through the exchange.
The average premium cost was $568 per person per month in 2019. Exchange plans can be subsidized by the federal government for some people — but not all. In 2019, 35% of enrollees do not get subsidized premiums due to tax credits from the federal government.
So far, more Washingtonians enrolling in 2020 health coverage are choosing higher deductible and less-coverage "bronze" plans on the exchange than in previous years. Marchand says this indicates the importance of the price point.
"Price, price, price is a major sticking point for people," he said. "People are realizing that there's opportunities for them to find coverage that may fit their needs in their budget in that bronze range, which bodes well for where Cascade Care intends to be positioned."
Washington state lawmakers passed a public option health insurance, dubbed Cascade Care, that aims to offer more affordable options for Washington residents stuck with high deductibles or unable to get federal subsidies for coverage. The Cascade Care plans are in development and will be available on the 2021 exchange.
Washingtonians who enrolled for exchange plans after Dec. 15 will get coverage starting on Feb, 1, 2020. Those who missed the open enrollment window may still qualify for coverage for plans on the exchange due to qualifying events like moving, getting married, having a child or losing health insurance coverage.