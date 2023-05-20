The latest Washington jobs report shows slowing yet ongoing employment growth in recent months, which seems like positive news but may be a lagging indicator of a slowing economy or an impending recession.

“We haven’t seen anything out there in the numbers that would seriously scare people, but we’re going to start to come down gradually,” said Paul Turek, state economist with the Washington Employment Security Department.



